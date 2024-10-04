1.9 million ballots head to County voters for November presidential election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nearly 2 million ballots are on their way to San Diego County registered voters for November's presidential election, it was announced Friday.

Ballots are expected to arrive in voters' mailboxes next week, along with an "I Voted" sticker.

The county urged voters to cast their ballots early, as a larger number of contests than usual on the slate may take longer for the Registrar of Voters to tally.

To vote remotely, residents can either return the ballot through the mail -- no postage required; or bring completed ballots to any of the registrar's official ballot drop boxes opening Tuesday. A list of drop box locations can be found at https://gis- portal.sandiegocounty.gov/arcgis/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e6c1eff4ebb4f ef8f567d3f00bc137a.

For those who prefer to vote in person, ballots can be turned in at the registrar's office in Kearny Mesa as soon as Monday. Hours for that office are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A total of 39 vote centers will open Oct. 26 with daily hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Nov. 2, more than 200 vote centers will open.

On Election Day, Nov. 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who return their ballot through the mail can track it by signing up for Where's My Ballot?

Vote centers or official ballot drop boxes can be found inside the voter information pamphlet, or residents can check online.