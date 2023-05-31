Alleged East Village gunman denied bail, pleads not guilty to murder

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Family members of a new father who was gunned down last week outside the Central Library in East Village sat in court Tuesday to watch the man accused of killing their loved one be arraigned.

The relatives of Trey Walker, 20, who was shot and killed last Tuesday outside the library, wore hoodies with Walker's photo.

“In this case a stolen backpack ended in the execution of one victim and another victim being struck twice from the defendant’s gun fire,” deputy district attorney Kristie Nikoletich told the court.

Kenneth Chaney sat in jail wearing shackles as his attorney entered not guilty pleas to all charges including one count of murder, attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic weapon.

Chaney, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Walker and hitting another victim with gunfire who ran away from him last week as part of a dispute that started over a stolen backpack.

"There are three victims. Two victims who were shot near the library and then a third victim who was assaulted also on the streets of downtown with a semi-automatic firearm," Nikoletich said.

Chaney’s public defender asked a judge to grant her client bail given he has no criminal record, but the judge denied that request Tuesday agreeing he was a risk to public safety.

Court records obtained by ABC 10News show Chaney’s own grandmother filed a restraining order against her grandson last year fearing for the safety of herself, her family and three dogs.

“For the past three years, he has been angry and aggressive. He has threatened me, uses offensive language and has stolen televisions,” she said in the request for the order that was approved.

“I am afraid of what (my grandson) might do next and am tired of his constant harassment. I need this order to protect myself and my other grandchildren.”

Walker's mother told 10News last week her son was the new father to a 10-month-old baby girl.