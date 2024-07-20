'A whole lot of fun': San Diego Pride's 5K Run and Walk celebrates record number of participants

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Decorated in rainbow from head to toe, San Diegans hit the course for the San Diego Pride 5K Run and Walk. This year's 5K was the largest ever for San Diego Pride with over 2,400 runners. This year's total broke last year's record of 2,100 runners.

While we saw one record broken, records weren't on the top of mind for the runners. It was all about the smiles across people's faces.

"I just love all the colors, the brightness. Look how happy everybody is," 5K runner April Wilson said.

Wilson is a San Diego native and is visiting from Washington DC. This is her first time running in San Diego's 5K and it's her second pride event.

"It’s just amazing. I love San Diego," Wilson said. "I love how inclusive the community is. I love how when I go to Hillcrest it says Black Lives Matter and love all. It’s a wonderful place to be".

Apart of the 5K's mission is to give back to the LGBTQ+ community. The race's host Front Runners and Walkers of San Diego in partnership with Mission Fed credit Union will be donating money to LGBTQ+ youth organizations in San Diego.

"We’re so proud to give over $50,000 to San Diego Pride youth programming that helps support some community youth housing," Mission Fed Credit Union PR and Community Manager Courtney Pendleton said. "Really at the end of the day, it supports our most vulnerable LGBTQ youth in our community".

As thousands of people gathered in Hillcrest to show their love for the LGBTQ+ community, it's a time for everyone to remember what pride is all about.

"You know who you are. You love it and embrace it. And others will too," Wilson said.