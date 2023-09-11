Watch Now
WATCH: Legoland California presents KGTV with a special gift

Lego builders presented KGTV with a special Lego version of the station's monolith in honor of KGTV's 70th anniversary.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Sep 11, 2023
Anchor Jared Aarons was at Legoland California as they presented KGTV with a special Lego version of the station monolith to mark the 70th anniversary!

