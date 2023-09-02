TIMELINE: The history of ABC 10News and 70 years of television news

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Did you know ABC 10News started as radio station KFSD back on March 27, 1926?

Immodestly, KFSD stood for "First in San Diego."

In 1933 — our 1,000 watt signal came from an antenna on top of the U.S. Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego.

By 1953, we made the leap into television at a facility on Enterprise Street off Pacific Highway. That location is now the home of Walter Anderson Nursery.

We put our transmitter on top of Mount Soledad and it still stands there to this day. In 1957 -- we decided to upgrade.

We built a $1 million, state-of-the-art television and radio station off the 94 Highway and 47th Street in the Webster neighborhood. That was a lot of money back then, but we certainly got our money's worth; we're still there 66 years later.

It was called "Broadcast City" and considered the most modern and complete radio and TV station in the country at the time.

The official groundbreaking for the station's new building was May 23, 1957. We were an NBC affiliate back then, and the following day the ceremony aired on the Today Show.

It took about a year for our station to be built.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page, and Anchor Kimberly Hunt will take you through 70 years of television news at KGTV.