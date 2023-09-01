Watch Now
70th Anniversary

Highlighting Businesses in the Webster community

KGTV
Posted at 12:30 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01

As part of our 70th celebration, ABC 10News will be highlighting several of our neighboring businesses and non-profits in the Webster community.

Mama's Kitchen
Mama's Kitchen believes that everyone is entitled to the basic necessity of life - nutritious food. Our services improve the health and well-being of individuals and families vulnerable to malnutrition due to critical illness.

Groundwork San Diego
Groundwork San Diego-Chollas Creek strives to bring about the sustained regeneration, improvement and management of the physical environment through the development of community-based partnerships which empower people, businesses and organizations to promote environmental, economic and social well-being.

As well as, DL Booker Enterprise, Z's Beauty Salon, Drip Coffee Roasting, and Kimani's Nail Salon.

