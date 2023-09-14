Watch Now
Celebrating 70 Years: San Diego's KGTV celebrates milestone anniversary

On September 13, 1953, KGTV went on the air for the very first time. During our "70 Years of Your Stories Anniversary Special" we take a look back at how it all began.
Posted at 8:28 PM, Sep 13, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the past 70 years, the San Diego County community has welcomed Channel 10 into your home, bringing you the stories that impact your lives on a daily basis.

On September 13, 1953, KGTV went on the air for the very first time. During our 30 minute "70 Years of Your Stories Anniversary Special" we take a look back at how it all began, key moments in our history, and even bloopers.

Our commitment to quality journalism remains our foundation today as we look forward to the next 70 years.

