ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt reflects on time at KGTV

As part of ABC 10News' 70th Anniversary coverage, Anchor Kimberly Hunt recounts the story of her time at KGTV.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 20:48:32-04

Hunt was one year out of college, anchoring the evening news in Monterey California when she got a call from the Channel 10 news director.

He had just attended the National Association of Broadcasters annual conference in Monterey and watched Hunt on television. At the time, he was looking for an anchor to replace Bree Walker and asked Hunt to fly down for an interview and audition.

Hunt happened to be mulling a decision at the time between anchor offers in Dallas and Sacramento. Hunt eventually ended up staying in San Diego and the rest is history.

