2 officers, 1 first responder killed at scene of domestic house call

Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed at the scene of a domestic house call in Minnesota.

The incident happened at a residence in Burnsville, Minnesota, as officers were responding to a domestic abuse call on Sunday.

Reports say other officers were also shot. Several children were also reportedly inside the house, according to FOX News.

A heavy presence of police cars, SWAT vehicles, ambulances, officers and firefighters surrounded the area, keeping cars and press away from the scene. A SWAT vehicle on the street had several bullet holes in its windshield, though it is unclear if that is where the police were killed.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association confirmed the deaths of the two officers and first responder on the scene.

"We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We're just devastated at the horrific loss. These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe," MPPOA said in a post on Facebook.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also addressed the incident.

We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 18, 2024

"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day," Walz said in a post on X. "My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville."

Police have not yet released details on what led to the domestic abuse call.

A press conference is expected at 4 p.m. local time.

Scripps News has reached out to the Burnsville Police Department for more information.

