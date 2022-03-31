10 Best-Selling Amazon Products To Make Gardening Easier This Spring

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Even if you love working out in the yard, there’s no denying that maintaining a garden can be a lot of work.

From the planning stages, when you’re deciding what to plant, to figuring out the layout of your garden and ordering seeds and equipment, to remembering to water and keeping control of the weeds and pests, having a garden is definitely a labor of love.

If you’ve never had a garden before, or even if you have and are looking to make this planting season a bit easier, we’ve put together a list of some of the most-loved lawn and garden equipment on Amazon. From seeds to garden tools, planting boxes, watering stakes and more, take a look below at 10 highly-rated lawn and garden items that are popular with Amazon shoppers.

Currently priced at under $40, the Survival Vegetable Seeds Garden Kit includes 35 easy-to-grow vegetable varieties and more than 16,000 seeds. The pack includes lettuce, beets, carrots, onions, squash, zucchini, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, peas, beans and even more.

The varieties of seeds were picked by a gardener for suitability in most growing conditions, making them great for beginners and seasoned gardeners. With more than 2,500 reviews at Amazon, this seed kit has an overall score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. A full 83% of customers gave the seeds a five-star rating, with many saying they worked well and led to healthy plants.

This nine-piece Naye Garden Tool Set includes a tote bag, pruning shear, garden trowel, transplanter, weeder, hand fork, hand rake, kneeling pad and garden gloves. The hand tools are made of solid aluminum and are promised to be rust-proof. The set is priced at $36 right now, but you can clip a coupon before ordering that will take the price to $34.

The set has more than 1,000 reviews at Amazon, with 83% of customers giving it a perfect five stars. Positive reviews say the set seems well-made, has everything they need and some have given it as gifts. While it would be great for a beginner to make gardening easier, the set is full of tools that even a seasoned gardener would need, plus the bag to keep them all together.

This top-rated seeding square tool kit helps you space out the seeds so the plants in your garden emerge straight and tidy. Planting seeds with the optimal amount of space between them allows you to grow an even bigger harvest with a small garden and makes it easier to spot weeds, which will save you time.

Priced at $27, satisfied reviewers at Amazon say it takes the guess work out of planting and many claim they purchased it years ago and continue to use the Seeding Square every spring. It has an impressive overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with more than 3,300 reviews.

This Fiskars garden trowel is ideal for digging when planting or removing plants. Its handle is ergonomically designed to reduce hand and wrist fatigue and the trowel itself should cut through tough turf. The hand trowel has 4,000 reviews with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Priced at $7.84 before any discounts, reviewers say it is well-made, comfortable to use, easy to grip and lasts a long time.

It’s important to note that a few reviewers mention that the trowel comes with a tag that says to wash your hands after use because you may be exposed to chemicals or lead when using it, so you may want to wear gloves, although washing your hands after digging in dirt is always a good idea anyway.

While a hose works great if you’re watering your entire garden, this 1-gallon watering can will come in handy when your job is a bit smaller.

Priced at just under $16, the watering can is made of high-quality plastic and has a long-stem spout design, which helps send water to the root of each plant accurately with less fear of overwatering. Reviewers have given it an overall score of 4.7 out of 5 stars and say it’s the perfect size, is easy to hold and holds a lot of water. It works especially well for potted flowers you’ve got scattered around your space.

This ProPlugger 5-in-1 Lawn and Garden Tool works as a bulb planter, weeding tool, sod plunger, annual planter and soil-sample tester so you can manage your garden like a professional. It allows you to plant from a standing position, which keeps your back and knees protected, and it also has a comfortable grip for those with mild arthritis.

Regularly priced at $45, it is currently on sale for $40. With thousands of reviews, it has an overall grade of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with reviewers saying it’s simple to use, heavy duty and makes planting easier.

If you’re looking to plant an herb garden instead of a full vegetable garden, this VegTrug Herb Garden has eight pockets so you can plant eight different herbs and keep them separated. It is easy to assemble and stands 33 inches off the ground, so most people won’t need to compromise their posture to pick some herbs.

Made of durable cedar wood, it is ideal for a small garden, patio or balcony. Priced at $150, it comes with pre-formed replaceable liners, an impressive overall grade of 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1,300 Amazon users. Customers say it was easy to put together and move around, looks great and is the perfect height.

If you want to add some color to your garden, instead of just growing vegetables, this package of more than 1,000 seeds will grow more than 15 varieties of sunflowers. Flowers in the packet include Autumn Beauty, Velvet Queen, Lemon Queen, Red Sun, Evening Colors and more. They will grow into varying heights from 1 to 7 feet, in colors of red, yellow and orange.

Priced at $12, reviewers at Amazon say the seed packets are a great value, turn into beautiful flowers and are easy to grow. Multiple reviewers say they began to see growth in just three days, with some saying they began to grow in just two.

If you don’t have a yard big enough for a large garden, a raised garden bed is your best bet. This 12.7-gallon raised garden bed from Keter has a water gauge and drainage plug so you can control how much water the plants get. A smart watering system also promises to keep the soil at optimum moisture concentrations.

Priced at $120, it has an average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 1,800 users. Positive reviews say it is easy to assemble and works well for an herb garden and planting tomatoes on a porch or patio.

Priced at $12, this Edward Tools Bulb Planter helps you easily plant tulips, daffodils and other flower bulbs at a value. Made of reinforced steel, it has an adjustable handle hinge, soil release and depth marker. It works by simply pushing it into the ground and pulling up the soil.

With a lifetime warranty, reviewers say it works as promised, is well made, easy to use and works with clay soil. With nearly 3,000 reviews, it had an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars at publication time.

