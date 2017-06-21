Young woman escapes would-be kidnapper in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV)--An 18-year-old woman said a man tried to force her into his car Wednesday morning in Otay Mesa.

The woman told San Diego Police a man driving a red truck confronted her on 900 Orchid Way at 11:18 a.m.

The man got out of the truck and tried to push her into the cab but she kicked him and he ran away, said police.

Investigators said the man was Hispanic, wearing a sombrero-style hat, a dirty gray shirt, and pants with holes in them.

His vehicle was an older red four-door truck with a metal tool box in the bed.

San Diego Police believe this report is credible.