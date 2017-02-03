X-ray reveal disturbing cause of cat's grisly injury

Michael Chen
7:08 PM, Feb 2, 2017
La Mesa - LA MESA, Calif. - The La Mesa owner of a 3-year-old Tabby named Darby is hoping for tips after the cat came home with an alarming injury. An x-ray revealed a pellet from a pellet gun ended up near his jaw after striking the cat's eye, which couldn't be saved.

Anyone with information is asked the call La Mesa Police. A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help out with Darby's vet bills.

