X-ray reveal disturbing cause of cat's grisly injury

La Mesa - LA MESA, Calif. - The La Mesa owner of a 3-year-old Tabby named Darby is hoping for tips after the cat came home with an alarming injury. An x-ray revealed a pellet from a pellet gun ended up near his jaw after striking the cat's eye, which couldn't be saved.

Anyone with information is asked the call La Mesa Police. A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help out with Darby's vet bills.