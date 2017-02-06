Woman who killed son-in-law found guilty of first-degree murder

Light rain
VISTA — Cynthia Cdebacca, a woman accused of fatally shooting her son-in-law in their Fallbrook home, was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday afternoon.
Grandmother guilty of first degree murder @10News pic.twitter.com/J29RysDRJ6— Vanessa Van Hyfte (@10newsvanhyfte) February 6, 2017
Grandmother guilty of first degree murder @10News pic.twitter.com/J29RysDRJ6
10News reporter Vanessa VanHyfte said the grandmother smiled as the guilty verdict was read in court.
Cdebacca claimed that her son-in-law Geoward Eustaquio abused her daughter and herself.
Grandmother accused of murdering son-in-law over alleged abuse learns fate today. Standby for verdict @10News pic.twitter.com/wZ37dG8ZiV— Vanessa Van Hyfte (@10newsvanhyfte) February 6, 2017
Grandmother accused of murdering son-in-law over alleged abuse learns fate today. Standby for verdict @10News pic.twitter.com/wZ37dG8ZiV
Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy