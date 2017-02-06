Woman who killed son-in-law found guilty of first-degree murder

Sandy Coronilla, Vanessa Van Hyfte
1:26 PM, Feb 6, 2017
VISTA — Cynthia Cdebacca, a woman accused of fatally shooting her son-in-law in their Fallbrook home, was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday afternoon. 

10News reporter Vanessa VanHyfte said the grandmother smiled as the guilty verdict was read in court.

Cdebacca claimed that her son-in-law Geoward Eustaquio abused her daughter and herself. 

