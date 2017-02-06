Woman who killed son-in-law found guilty of first-degree murder

VISTA — Cynthia Cdebacca, a woman accused of fatally shooting her son-in-law in their Fallbrook home, was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday afternoon.

Grandmother guilty of first degree murder

10News reporter Vanessa VanHyfte said the grandmother smiled as the guilty verdict was read in court.

Cdebacca claimed that her son-in-law Geoward Eustaquio abused her daughter and herself.

Grandmother accused of murdering son-in-law over alleged abuse learns fate today.

