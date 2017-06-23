OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman died Thursday night after a tow truck hit and killed as she was crossing the street around 8:30 p.m.

The 54-year-old woman was crossing Mission Avenue, in the crosswalk, at the intersection of Airport Road when she was hit by the tow truck, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

the victim knocking her to the pavement. Oceanside Police and Oceanside Fire units arrived on scene within 2 minutes but the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries shortly after their arrival.

Police say the Medical Examiner was notified and the name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the pickup was interviewed on scene and released. Based on the preliminary investigation it does not appear that alcohol/drugs or speed was a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. The Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Accident Investigator G. Cobian at (760) 435-4898.