WATCH: Woman airlifted off cruise ship 50 miles from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 61-year-old woman was airlifted from a Carnival Miracle ship just off the coast of San Diego Friday, following reports of a medical emergency.

San Diego Coast Guard said Saturday that the woman was experiencing symptoms of respiratory distress aboard the cruise ship at about 10 p.m. Friday. The ship was located about 56 miles southwest of San Diego.

The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon recommended that the woman be evacuated from the ship and taken to the hospital.

At midnight, a Jayhawk helicopter took off from San Diego and safely hoisted the woman off the ship.

The woman was transported to UCSD Medical Center just before 12:30 a.m.

Her condition is currently unknown.

Watch the video of the evacuation: