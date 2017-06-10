WATCH: Woman airlifted off cruise ship 50 miles from San Diego
Mark Saunders
10:47 AM, Jun 10, 2017
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 61-year-old woman was airlifted from a Carnival Miracle ship just off the coast of San Diego Friday, following reports of a medical emergency.
San Diego Coast Guard said Saturday that the woman was experiencing symptoms of respiratory distress aboard the cruise ship at about 10 p.m. Friday. The ship was located about 56 miles southwest of San Diego.
The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon recommended that the woman be evacuated from the ship and taken to the hospital.
At midnight, a Jayhawk helicopter took off from San Diego and safely hoisted the woman off the ship.
The woman was transported to UCSD Medical Center just before 12:30 a.m.