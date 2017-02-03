(KGTV) -- A bystander captured shocking cell phone camera video of a massive 50-car pile up along an icy stretch of Interstate 5 in Portland early Friday morning.

Hector Lucas' video shows semi-trucks and passenger vehicles sledding out of control and crashing into each other.

Lucas shot the video while standing on an overpass above the scene of the incident. As the parade of skidding cars slammed into each other, Lucas can be heard pleading "no, no, no" over the sound of metal.

Several motorists suffered minor injuries, according to a Portland Fire spokesperson.

“At least they are just minor,” said Dent. “You know, nothing serious, hopefully, and all the people are doing okay and can make it home safely today.”