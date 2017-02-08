VIDEO: Sex trafficked teens saved by Special Ops

Sex trafficking is thriving in the U.S., and in San Diego County, the statistics are staggering.



The Department of Justice estimates about 5,700 local teenagers are trapped in sex trafficking every year -- 80 percent of them are Americans.



10News anchor Kimberly Hunt went out with a team of former Navy SEALs, police officers and British special forces as they tracked down the missing teenagers and called in law enforcement to make the bust and free the victim.



The Saved In America team has helped rescue 26 teenagers in 26 months.



Watch Kimberly's full report in the video player above.