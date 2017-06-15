A dangerous dog is at risk of attacking more victims after biting a man outside city hall. The attack went unreported to Animal Services and the dog was able to stay with the owner.

A dog attack can happen any time.

"It just makes me a little more uncomfortable walking around," said dog owner Ben Bertran-Harris.

A lot of cases go unreported. That's what happened when only 10News cameras were rolling outside city hall.

The video shows the owner wearing a pink shirt struggling to hold her pit bull on the concrete. She's arguing with some men a few yards away. The dog becomes agitated and charges toward one man before biting down on his arm. You can hear him screaming in agony.

That man ended up getting away.

10News spoke to one dog owner who says it's not just himself that he's worried about.

"I walk with my dog and I think dogs are the first thing another dog would go after," said Bertran-Harris. I don't want to bother anyone while I'm walking and I don't want to be bothered by another person's dog who's off a leash."

He had his dog on a leash but not everyone plays by the rules.