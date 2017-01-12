Officials say more than 40 percent of California out of drought after powerful storms

ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press
6:45 AM, Jan 12, 2017
5 hours ago

Pedestrians walk past a puddle at a flooded intersection in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said.

Jeff Chiu
SAN FRANCISCO - Federal monitors announced Thursday that 42 percent of California has emerged from a five-year drought after some of the heaviest rain and snow in decades.

The finding marks a dramatic turnaround from this time last year when 97 percent of California was locked in drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says half of the state, all in the central and southern regions, remains in severe drought or worse.

Storms this week brought the Sierra Nevada its heaviest snow in six years and hit parts of Northern California with the most rain in two decades.

The storms helped double vital snowpack in a week. State reservoirs are now fuller than average for the first time in six years.

State officials say Gov. Jerry Brown likely will wait until spring to decide whether to lift the state's three-year drought emergency.

