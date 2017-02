LEMON GROVE - Veterinarian Dr. Trevor Garb is treating survivors.

“He came in with some head trauma, we've got an eyeball that's damaged beyond repair,” said Garb.

Two dogs involved in the crash were admitted to the Pet Emergency Specialty Center in Chula Vista.

They were inside an Acura Wednesday night when it was demolished at the intersection of Massachusetts and Lemon Grove with 5 people inside and 4 dogs.

An 18-year-old in the passenger seat and a 13-year-old boy in back were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A 7-year-old girl later died in the hospital.

According to someone who knew them they were related. Investigators say the Acura was making a left hand turn on to Lemon Grove when a Durango hit it.

The driver of that SUV survived and was treated and released from the hospital.

The human toll on one family is almost unspeakable for the doctor caring for their pets.

Garb says they’re treating the dogs for free with round-the-clock care that would likely have cost thousands.

“At least as small as that is when you're dealing with such horrible thing, at least that's one thing they don't have to worry about right now.”

If you’d like to help the family there’s more information at: www.pescsandiego.com