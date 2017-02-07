Team 10 Investigation: Putting disability lawsuit to the test

Working with Team 10, Schraibman got out his tape measure went through each of the eight items Banks' lawsuit claims Chen’s Golden Palace lacks.
"If I came into this restaurant (Chen’s Golden Palace) this would be my favorite table because of the amount of space it has,” he said.
After completing his inspection Team 10 investigator Adam Racusin asked Schraibman if the eight allegations in the lawsuit were true or false.
“They are completely false,” Scriabman said.
According to San Diego County court records, Dwight Banks is the plaintiff in dozens of lawsuits filed by one La Jolla based attorney, Ted Shin.
Team 10 wanted to talk with Shin and his client about the lawsuits. Banks referred any comment on the suit to his lawyers. Team 10 called Shin’s office, even went there, but there was no response.
Em Trinh tells Team 10 some of her customers have been coming to the restaurant for more than a decade.
A wall at the back of the restaurant showcases pictures sent in from families through the years, showing their appreciation for her service.
"I’ve been here 23 years, nobody complain,” she said.
Trinh is working with an attorney. According to court records, Trinh’s attorney filed a response to the lawsuit and demand for a jury trial.
To be fair, experts tell Team 10 many businesses in the state do have disability access issues and haven’t come up to the standards set in the law. Right now one of the only ways to make changes is through lawsuits, but an advocate tells 10News there are big problems with the current laws.