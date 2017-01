San Diego - Elise Campbell was thrilled to hear the company that she says botched her move is now out of business, but she's also worried the company will find a way to keep operating.

"I'm pretty sure they've done this before," Campbell, who learned from Team 10 about the sanctions taken against KLM Vanlines, said.

Campbell and a former 10News employee both say KLM messed up their moves even though the women had booked different moving companies they found online.

See the original Team 10 investigation: http://bit.ly/2ePMz4l

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's website, KLM Vanlines is no longer licensed to move household goods or anything else.

A spokesman for FMCSA, a branch of the U.S. Department of Transportation, declined to comment on the company's status because of an ongoing investigation.

Campbell said she's glad to hear KLM is facing repercussions because of what she says are the company's terrible business practices.

"I know there are still loopholes and the regulatory system for overseeing this kind of commerce is not flawless," she said.

Campbell is still hoping to recover some of the money she paid after she claims KLM doubled the price of her move, while damaging priceless family antiques.

"I won't hold my breath," she said.