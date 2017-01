CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A special education aid in the Sweetwater Union High School District has been accused of injuring a child and endangering another.

The San Diego County District Attorneys office tells 10News 44-year-old Michael Cobb pleaded not guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor.

According to court paperwork Cobb has been charged with corporal injury upon a child and cruelty to a child by endangering health.

The court documents show the charges stem from alleged incidents last year. It says the first incident happened on February 18, 2016 the second March 7, 2016.

Cobb was an employee of Bonita Vista Middle School.

A district official confirmed he is a district employee, but did not answer whether or not Cobb was still working in the district or on any type of leave.

He did say the district is cooperating with police and that they are always concerned about the safety of their students.

10News contacted an attorney listed in the court paperwork as being the attorney on record for Cobb but have not heard back.

Michael Cobb is scheduled to be back in court in February.

If convicted he could face more than six years behind bars.