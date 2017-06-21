Sweetwater or Stinkywater? Neighbors complain about taste and odor from their taps

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--The Sweetwater Authority Water District is trying to reassure customers that water is safe to drink, despite taste and odor concerns.

Water district spokeswoman Gwyneth Shoecraft issued a statement Tuesday that the water is not a public health problem and safe to use for all regular activities.

The taste and odor are due to naturally occurring algae in the Sweetwater Reservoir, said Shoecraft.

The water district also said the water goes through a treatment process to remove the algae but it is difficult to remove the odor.

To lessen the impact, the water district is using a blend of reservoir water and imported water, according to Shoecraft.

The Sweetwater Authority provides water service for approximately 190,000 people in National City, Bonita, and western and central Chula Vista.

Customers who have additional questions may contact the Water Quality Lab at 619-420-1413.