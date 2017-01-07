Sports agent Tweets from plane outside Florida airport shooting scene

The moment gunfire erupted in an airport terminal at Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida, leaving five people dead and others wounded, social media reports began chronicling the event from every viewpoint surrounding the incident.

One viewpoint came from the seat of a plane, waiting patiently on the airport's runway for more than six hours.

David Canter, agent of San Diego Chargers defensive tackle Zamir Carlis and former Chargers safety Eric Weddle according to his website, Tweeted the experience at Fort Lauderdale Airport from his seat in a Southwest Airlines plane waiting at a gate at the Florida airport on Friday.

Tweeting from his DEC Management account on Twitter, Canter described the scene on the plane.

We're being held on the plane at the gate. Horrible to hear. Praying for the families of those injured. Senseless gun violence as usual — DEC Management (@davidcanter) January 6, 2017

In the moments following the horrific shooting, planes that had safely landed were held away from their gates as authorities worked to clear the airport. During this time, police apprehended the suspected gunman, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago.

Reports of more gunfire surfaced after the initial shooting incident, but were found to be untrue.

"We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we're investigating," Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN Friday.

Still, like hundreds of other travelers, Canter and those aboard the same plane were held at bay for security measures.

Hey @SouthwestAir it's been 3 hours plus. Can you let us off the planes at least ? @FLLFlyer — DEC Management (@davidcanter) January 6, 2017

Even while remaining in place for the extended period of time, Canter noted the positive attitude of those on his flight.

Have to compliment the men women and children stuck on this flight with me for the past 6 hours. Everyone is friendly civil and helpful — DEC Management (@davidcanter) January 7, 2017

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Canter and those on the plane were able to exit the flight into the unreal scene inside the airport left after the day's events. Canter Tweeted that buses were waiting for thousands of travelers outside to ferry them to the nearby Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.