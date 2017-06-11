SoccerCity proposal gets superstar support

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The controversial SoccerCity plan is now getting support from a soccer superstar.

Former U.S. player Landon Donovan wants the public to demand the proposal be put on a special election ballot in November.

Donovan spoke to a crowd during halftime of the San Diego Albion game against Arizona FC. He told fans to call their council members before Monday's meeting.

Donovan's public appearance comes just one day after Mayor Kevin Faulconer followed through on his promise to veto the city council's budget after they didn't include the five million dollars needed to fund a special election for SoccerCity in November.

Donovan says the fans should get the right to decide whether they want the stadium or not.