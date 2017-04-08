One dead in Encinitas crash, Sig Alert issued

ENCINITAS. Calif. (KGTV) - A Sig Alert was issued following a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 5 Friday.

California Highway Patrol received the report of a crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer on southbound I-5 at Santa Fe Drive just after 5 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to CHP. Their identity has not been released.

Multiple lanes of traffic were closed as CHP investigated the cause of the crash.