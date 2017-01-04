Shooter opens fire on senior apartments

SAN DIEGO - Resident of an elderly apartment complex in Fallbrook are afraid to be in their own homes, after someone opened-fire on the building on New Year's Day.

Diane, who asked 10News to keep her last name private, said she woke up at 2 a.m. Sunday, to the sound a large-calibur bullet tearing through her living room.

One bullet went through two apartments, at head level, on N. Pico Ave. One of the apartments was Diane’s.

The horizontal angle of the numerous bullet holes show the shooter was firing the large-calibur gun at the building, rather than aimed at the sky, as some people have been known to do during celebrations, albeit still illegal and dangerous.

“If I would have come out like I always do, several times a night… that would have went right between my eyes. That’s why I was so freaked out,” Diane said.

Diane did not want to use her last name because she is afraid.

The bullet went into her neighbor’s window, through a wall into Diane’s apartment, through a wood entertainment center and lodged in the metal frame of her living room window.

Diane called 911, huddled on the floor.

“I didn’t know if they were done of not," she said. "I didn’t know if they were going to shoot some more, because they shot like about 10 times."

The bullets also went through another neighbors car.

"If I would have been in my car I wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” said Raenette Rohrbacher.

Her car was parked in front of where the bullets went into the walls of the apartment building.

Rohrbacher has bullets holes to the back of her car and in her tire.

“One of the bullets actually traveled through the back seat, through the front seat, hit the dash and landed by my accelerator pedal,” Rohrbacher said.

The women say they have no idea who would do this, or why. Both filed separate reports with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

10News reached out to the Sheriff’s Department detective working on Diane’s case, but it was after hours and he was unavailable.

*10News will update the story as information becomes available.

