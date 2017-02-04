San Diego officers to increase DUI patrols for Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to keep impaired drivers off San Diego's roadways on Super Bowl Sunday.

Increased DUI patrols by sheriff's deputies across the county were scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.

``Do the responsible thing this Super Bowl Sunday, don't drink and drive," Sheriff Bill Gore said. ``If you get caught driving drunk, you will go to jail."

More than 1,200 motorists were arrested for alleged drunk driving last year by sheriff's deputies on patrol during and after the Super Bowl. In 2015, the department made 1,516 arrests, and in 2014, deputies arrested 1,610 people for impaired driving.

The Sheriff's Department offered some tips for a safe Super Bowl Sunday:

-- Plan a safe way home before the game begins.

-- Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

-- If you're impaired, use a taxi, ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation.

-- If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911 immediately.

Funding for the Super Bowl DUI enforcement program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.