San Diego: Fiery crash leaves two dead in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two people were killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning when a wrong-way driver slammed into another vehicle on State Route 52 in the Clairemont area, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. near Regents Road.

California Highway Patrol officials said a pickup truck veered into westbound lanes of SR-52, struck another motorist, and burst into flames.

Two men stopped to help the driver of the pickup who was trying to crawl out of the burning vehicle but the fire was too intense.

"I did my best to go in and try to help him but it was too hot and flames were too gnarly and I couldn't do anything unfortunately," said one witness.

The driver in the other vehicle, a dark colored Mercedes, died at the scene.

The CHP said both drivers were traveling at a high rate of speed. All westbound lanes were blocked following the crash, but reopened around 3 a.m., according to Caltrans.

