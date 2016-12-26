SAN DIEGO — A light pole collapsed onto freeway lanes overnight after a driver arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into it, causing headaches for multiple motorists left stranded after hitting the fallen pole.

A car carrying three occupants veered off northbound Interstate 15 near University Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning and slammed into the pole causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The female driver was given a field sobriety test and was later arrested for DUI.

The pole subsequently fell into three lanes of I-15 as many commuters were returning home from holiday celebrations. At least 12 vehicles slammed into the fallen pole, in many cases popping all four of their own vehicle's tires and damaging rims.

Some drivers pushed their vehicles up the off-ramp with flat tires to a gas station located on University Avenue. Others felt forced to abandon their vehicle for the evening only to return in the light of day to retrieve it.

No injuries were reported.