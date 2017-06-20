San Diego City Council votes to put SoccerCity project on 2018 general election ballot

Allison Horn
7:10 PM, Jun 19, 2017
SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--The San Diego City Council dealt a big blow to the SoccerCity redevelopment project planned for the Qualcomm Stadium site Monday night. 

The Council voted unanimously to bring the plan to the voters of San Diego - and shelf until the November 2018 general election. 

Over 100-thousand voters signed petitions in favor of the plan to replace Qualcomm Stadium with a smaller facility for professional soccer and college football. 

SoccerCity also includes a park along the San Diego River, housing, offices, and commercial space.

Now that the council has decided to send the proposal to a public vote, there's some question as to when that would happen.

Last week, the city council rejected a plan to conduct a special election this fall.

