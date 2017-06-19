Soccer star Landon Donovan risked missing birth of son to speak on SoccerCity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--Retired soccer star Landon Donovan is among the massive crowd at San Diego City Council chambers Monday afternoon awaiting the fate of SoccerCity and he's apparently so dedicated to the future development that he was willing to miss the birth of his son to speak during public comment.

“I just came from the hospital. My wife just went into labor," Donovan said to cheers in the crowd. "I told her I was staying with her and she said 'no you’re going to the meeting.' She said we have a son at home and we have one on the way in a few hours. She said at one point in their lives they're going to Google this process and they’re going to Google you and they’re going to get one of two answers. They’re going to get Qualcomm Stadium that’s still sitting there or they’re going to get SoccerCity."

10News reporter Vanessa VanHyfte reported that after Donovan spoke he rushed out of the meeting.

This action is in stark contrast to one celebrated just a few days ago by veteran San Diego golfer Phil Mickelson to withdraw from the U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation. In 1999, Mickelson had almost missed Amanda's birth while competing at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Luckily she didn't arrive until one day after her dad ultimately lost to Payne Stewart.

There's no word yet on whether Donovan arrived in time to catch his second son's birth nor whether SoccerCity will live past today.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy