San Diego airport security normal in wake of Florida shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Officials at Lindbergh Field made no immediate alterations to their security protocols in response to this morning's deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, an airport representative said.

"We've been directed to make no changes to our security measures," said Rebecca Bloomfield, a spokeswoman for San Diego International Airport.

A lone shooter opened fire shortly before 10 a.m. Pacific time at a baggage-claim area inside the East Coast airport, killing at least five people and wounding as many as nine others, according to news reports.

Police have taken an unidentified suspect into custody.