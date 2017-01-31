San Diegan Somalis scared, stuck overseas

SAN DIEGO - They came here to escape war and live in peace.

But San Diegan Somalis said since President Trump banned refugees from seven countries, including Somalia, people have harassed them, chased them and in one instance, thrown a bottle at them, while yelling hateful things about Muslims.

At least seven San Diegan Somalis are trapped overseas, unable to come home, they said.

Others have family members in refugee camps, who just got their U.S. visas and were ready to leave their war-torn life, when the executive order voided everything they have been working for years.

About 20,000 San Diegans are from Somalia.

