Reward offered to find man who harassed girls in East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released a sketch Monday of a man wanted for following teenage girls in East County neighborhoods this summer.

The man honked at a 14-year-old girl who was walking in the Winter Gardens neighborhood in June, deputies said. He did a U-turn and pulled over to talk with her. The man offered the girl a ride but she declined and he drove away.

Deputies said the man harassed a girl who was walking her dog on Hart Dr. in Bostonia the next morning. He also followed her to an apartment complex but left as her neighbor pulled into the parking lot.

Both girls described the man as Latino and in his mid-20's to early 30's. He has blue eyes, a shaved head, a thin build, and facial stubble. He drove a black late-model four-door car, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.