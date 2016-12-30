Reduced public transit service for New Year's weekend

4:40 AM, Dec 30, 2016
(KGTV) -- The Metropolitan Transit System will provide reduced service from Saturday through Monday for the New Year's weekend holiday.

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - New Years Eve

MTS ROUTES Saturday, December 31, 2016 - New Years Eve
MTS Urban/Local Routes Saturday Service
MTS Express Route 20, 150 Saturday Service
MTS Rapid Route 215,235 Saturday Service
MTS Trolley  Saturday Service + Extra Late Night Service Courtesy of Coca Cola
MTS Express Routes
50, 60, 110,870, 950		 No Service
MTS Rapid Express Route 237,280,290 No Service
Rural Route 888,891,892,894 No service 
Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection
Routes 972, 973, 978, 979		 No Service
Vintage Trolley No Service
MTS Access

All subscription trips are cancelled. Subscription passengers who want to maintain their trip on this day will need to contact the reservation office three business days prior to the holiday to ensure that your ride is not cancelled.
The Transit Store Closed
MTS Information and Trip Planning Modfied Hours 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Compass Card Service Center 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 
Customer Service  Closed
MTS Promotions None
NCTD Services Visit www.gonctd.com for more information
 

Sunday, January 1, 2017 - New Years Day

MTS ROUTES Sunday, January 1, 2017 - New Years Day
MTS Urban/Local Routes Sunday Service
MTS Express Route 20 Sunday Service
MTS Rapid Route 215,235 Sunday Service
MTS Trolley  Sunday Service
MTS Express Routes
50, 60, 110, 870, 950		 No Service
MTS Rapid Express Route 237,280,290 No Service
Rural Route 888,891,892,894 No service 
Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection
Routes 972, 973, 978, 979		 No Service
Vintage Trolley No Service
MTS Access

All subscription trips are cancelled. Subscription passengers who want to maintain their trip on this day will need to contact the reservation office three business days prior to the holiday to ensure that your ride is not cancelled.
The Transit Store Closed
MTS Information and Trip Planning Closed
Compass Card Service Center Closed
Customer Service  Closed
MTS Promotions The Friends Ride Free Promotion will be observed Monday January 2, 2017
NCTD Services

Visit www.gonctd.com for more information

 

Monday, January 2, 2017 - New Years (Observed)

MTS ROUTES Monday, January 2, 2017 - New Years (observed)
MTS Urban/Local Routes Saturday Service
MTS Routes 41, 201 and 202 (UCSD Extra Fall Session Trips) Select schedules are not running 12/12/16 - 1/3/17
MTS Route 44 (Mesa College Extra Fall Session Trips) Select schedules are not running  12/19/16 - 1/27/17
MTS Express Route 20, 150 Saturday Service
MTS Rapid Route 215,235 Saturday Service
MTS Trolley  Saturday Service
MTS Express Routes
50, 60, 110,870, 950		 No Service
MTS Rapid Express Route 237,280,290 No Service
Rural Route 888,891,892,894 No service  (Route 888 will operate on Tuesday 1/3/17 instead)
Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection
Routes 972, 973, 978, 979		 No Service
Vintage Trolley No Service
MTS Access

All subscription trips are cancelled. Subscription passengers who want to maintain their trip on this day will need to contact the reservation office three business days prior to the holiday to ensure that your ride is not cancelled.
The Transit Store Closed
MTS Information and Trip Planning Modified Hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Compass Card Service Center Closed
Customer Service  Closed
MTS Promotions Friends Ride Free Promotion
NCTD Services Visit www.gonctd.com for more information

 

