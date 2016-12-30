Reduced public transit service for New Year's weekend

(KGTV) -- The Metropolitan Transit System will provide reduced service from Saturday through Monday for the New Year's weekend holiday.

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - New Years Eve MTS ROUTES Saturday, December 31, 2016 - New Years Eve MTS Urban/Local Routes Saturday Service MTS Express Route 20, 150 Saturday Service MTS Rapid Route 215,235 Saturday Service MTS Trolley Saturday Service + Extra Late Night Service Courtesy of Coca Cola MTS Express Routes

50, 60, 110,870, 950 No Service MTS Rapid Express Route 237,280,290 No Service Rural Route 888,891,892,894 No service Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection

Routes 972, 973, 978, 979 No Service Vintage Trolley No Service MTS Access All subscription trips are cancelled. Subscription passengers who want to maintain their trip on this day will need to contact the reservation office three business days prior to the holiday to ensure that your ride is not cancelled. The Transit Store Closed MTS Information and Trip Planning Modfied Hours 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Compass Card Service Center 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Customer Service Closed MTS Promotions None NCTD Services Visit www.gonctd.com for more information



Sunday, January 1, 2017 - New Years Day

MTS ROUTES Sunday, January 1, 2017 - New Years Day MTS Urban/Local Routes Sunday Service MTS Express Route 20 Sunday Service MTS Rapid Route 215,235 Sunday Service MTS Trolley Sunday Service MTS Express Routes

50, 60, 110, 870, 950 No Service MTS Rapid Express Route 237,280,290 No Service Rural Route 888,891,892,894 No service Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection

Routes 972, 973, 978, 979 No Service Vintage Trolley No Service MTS Access All subscription trips are cancelled. Subscription passengers who want to maintain their trip on this day will need to contact the reservation office three business days prior to the holiday to ensure that your ride is not cancelled. The Transit Store Closed MTS Information and Trip Planning Closed Compass Card Service Center Closed Customer Service Closed MTS Promotions The Friends Ride Free Promotion will be observed Monday January 2, 2017 NCTD Services Visit www.gonctd.com for more information

Monday, January 2, 2017 - New Years (Observed) MTS ROUTES Monday, January 2, 2017 - New Years (observed) MTS Urban/Local Routes Saturday Service MTS Routes 41, 201 and 202 (UCSD Extra Fall Session Trips) Select schedules are not running 12/12/16 - 1/3/17 MTS Route 44 (Mesa College Extra Fall Session Trips) Select schedules are not running 12/19/16 - 1/27/17 MTS Express Route 20, 150 Saturday Service MTS Rapid Route 215,235 Saturday Service MTS Trolley Saturday Service MTS Express Routes

50, 60, 110,870, 950 No Service MTS Rapid Express Route 237,280,290 No Service Rural Route 888,891,892,894 No service (Route 888 will operate on Tuesday 1/3/17 instead) Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection

Routes 972, 973, 978, 979 No Service Vintage Trolley No Service MTS Access All subscription trips are cancelled. Subscription passengers who want to maintain their trip on this day will need to contact the reservation office three business days prior to the holiday to ensure that your ride is not cancelled. The Transit Store Closed MTS Information and Trip Planning Modified Hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Compass Card Service Center Closed Customer Service Closed MTS Promotions Friends Ride Free Promotion NCTD Services Visit www.gonctd.com for more information

