Reduced public transit service for New Year's weekend

All subscription trips are cancelled. Subscription passengers who want to maintain their trip on this day will need to contact the reservation office three business days prior to the holiday to ensure that your ride is not cancelled.
MTS ROUTESSaturday, December 31, 2016 - New Years Eve
MTS Urban/Local RoutesSaturday Service
MTS Express Route 20, 150Saturday Service
MTS Rapid Route 215,235Saturday Service
MTS Trolley Saturday Service + Extra Late Night Service Courtesy of Coca Cola [1]
MTS Express Routes
50, 60, 110,870, 950No Service
MTS Rapid Express Route 237,280,290No Service
Rural Route 888,891,892,894No service
Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection
Routes 972, 973, 978, 979No Service
Vintage Trolley [2]No Service
MTS Access [3]
The Transit Store [4]Closed
MTS Information and Trip Planning [5]Modfied Hours 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Compass Card Service Center10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Customer Service [6]Closed
MTS PromotionsNone
NCTD ServicesVisit www.gonctd.com [7] for more information
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - New Years Day
MTS ROUTESSunday, January 1, 2017 - New Years Day
MTS Urban/Local RoutesSunday Service
MTS Express Route 20Sunday Service
MTS Rapid Route 215,235Sunday Service
MTS Trolley Sunday Service
MTS Express Routes
50, 60, 110, 870, 950No Service
MTS Rapid Express Route 237,280,290No Service
Rural Route 888,891,892,894No service
Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection
Routes 972, 973, 978, 979No Service
Vintage Trolley [2]No Service
MTS Access [3]
The Transit Store [4]Closed
MTS Information and Trip Planning [5]Closed
Compass Card Service CenterClosed
Customer Service [6]Closed
MTS PromotionsThe Friends Ride Free Promotion will be observed Monday January 2, 2017
NCTD ServicesVisit www.gonctd.com [7] for more information
Monday, January 2, 2017 - New Years (Observed)
MTS ROUTESMonday, January 2, 2017 - New Years (observed)
MTS Urban/Local RoutesSaturday Service
MTS Routes 41, 201 and 202 (UCSD Extra Fall Session Trips) Select schedules are not running 12/12/16 - 1/3/17
MTS Route 44 (Mesa College Extra Fall Session Trips)Select schedules are not running 12/19/16 - 1/27/17
MTS Express Route 20, 150Saturday Service
MTS Rapid Route 215,235Saturday Service
MTS Trolley Saturday Service
MTS Express Routes
50, 60, 110,870, 950No Service
MTS Rapid Express Route 237,280,290No Service
Rural Route 888,891,892,894No service (Route 888 will operate on Tuesday 1/3/17 instead)
Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection
Routes 972, 973, 978, 979No Service
Vintage Trolley [2]No Service
MTS Access [3]
The Transit Store [4]Closed
MTS Information and Trip Planning [5]Modified Hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Compass Card Service CenterClosed
Customer Service [6]Closed
MTS PromotionsFriends Ride Free Promotion
NCTD ServicesVisit www.gonctd.com [7] for more information