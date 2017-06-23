SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A driver was taken into custody in the Encinitas area after leading a pursuit from Orange County into San Diego County, causing a traffic backup in the North County.



10News learned officers attempted to pull over a Toyota Corolla in the Fullerton area for a traffic violation shortly before 5 a.m., but the car sped away, prompting a pursuit. The car then led authorities on a chase on southbound Interstate 5.



The Corolla ran over spike strips as it entered the San Onofre area, but continued into San Diego County despite severe tire damage.



The pursuit caused a slowdown for the morning commute on both sides of I-5 in the North County.



The car exited on Birmingham Drive in the Encinitas area before stopping at a Jack in the Box restaurant on San Elijo Avenue.



The female driver surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.