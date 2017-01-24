President Donald Trump grants first interview since taking oath to ABC's David Muir

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is granting his first interview since taking the oath of office -- this week he'll be speaking with World News Tonight anchor David Muir.
The interview will air in a one-hour primetime special at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. You can also catch highlights the following morning on ABC's Good Morning America.
Trump was sworn in on Friday, Jan. 20 and by Monday was already getting down to business. the president signed an executive order formally withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and his press secretary, Sean Spicer, held the administration's first press briefing.