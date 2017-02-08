DC Daily: Trump expresses national security concerns, Warren silenced over Sessions letter

While a panel tries to come to a decision on President Trump's travel ban, the president continues to warn the nation about its security if the ban is lifted. Also, Trump's nominee for U.S. Attorney General could learn today if he is confirmed for the job.



What's happening today :



Trump addresses travel ban during law enforcement conference

-- At the National Sheriffs' Association winter meeting in Washington, D.C. this morning, President Trump said that his executive order on immigration was "done for the security of our nation." He added that the order was written "beautifully" and was within his executive authority.



The president also said "a bad high school student would understand this," and that "courts seem to be so political."



Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted:

I will be speaking at 9:00 A.M. today to Police Chiefs and Sheriffs and will be discussing the horrible, dangerous and wrong decision....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

His full speech:







Trump tweets on U.S. security and safety

-- The president took to Twitter early Wednesday morning and said that if his travel ban is overturned, the country "can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled." The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenged the Trump administration's claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but it also questioned an attorney's argument that it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims.



Trump tweeted:

If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Senate silences Warren as she speaks against Sessions

-- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced by the Senate late Tuesday after reading a speech/letter in opposition of President Trump's Attorney General nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions. Senate Republicans felt Warren violated Senate rules, thus Warren is now forbidden from participating in the floor debate over Sessions' nomination ahead of a confirmation vote expected Wednesday. Warren later went on Facebook to read the full letter outside of the Senate floor.







New Secretary of Education vows to be "tireless advocate for all students"

-- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who spent more than two decades promoting charter schools and school voucher programs, faces an uphill battle in mending fences with educators across the country after a bitter confirmation process. Opposed by half the Senate, she faced criticism for her antipathy toward public schools, even ridicule for lack of experience and confusion during her confirmation hearing.