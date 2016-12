UPDATE, 5:15 p.m.: New photo of missing teen provided to 10News reporter Steve Fiorina by Vitalich's family. See above.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m.: San Diego Police search and rescue dogs are now searching for the missing teen.

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk teenager diagnosed with Autism who was last seen Wednesday morning as he left his University City home to go for a jog.

Demetrius Vitalich, 17, left around 9:00 a.m. and never returned.

Vitalich is a black male, 5'7" tall, 140 pounds and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a Denver Broncos beanie and blue Broncos shirt.

The missing boy has a diminished mental capacity and may run if confronted.

Please contact San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 if you know his wherabouts.