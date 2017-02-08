Police: Nearly 10,000 people took voluntary breathalyzers; over 4,000 failed test

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police say more than 4,000 people failed voluntary alcohol level tests after the Waste Management Phoenix Open.



The Arizona Republic reports that police say nearly 10,000 people voluntarily took breathalyzers after the Phoenix Open between Wednesday and Saturday last week. Of those, 4,077 registered a blood alcohol level above Arizona's legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.



Authorities say 222 of the people who failed the test told police they had planned on driving home before taking the test.



Police say more than 1,000 attendees blew higher than 0.15 percent. Drivers with alcohol level higher than that face a charge of extreme DUI in Arizona.



Police offered the voluntary testing to give people information to help them decide whether they should be driving.