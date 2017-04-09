MODESTO, Calif. (KGTV)--An Alaska Airlines flight headed from Sacramento to San Diego had to make an unexpected landing Sunday morning after a warning light indicating a possible fire in the plane's cargo area went off, authorities said.

The Associated Press reported that firefighters used thermal imaging camera to assess the cargo area and that it received a "positive heat signal." No flames were visible.

The flight number was 3391 operated by Skywest Airlines.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy