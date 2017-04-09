Plane headed for San Diego makes unexpected landing in Modesto

Sandy Coronilla
1:23 PM, Apr 9, 2017
1:26 PM, Apr 9, 2017

File photo.

AP
Copyright Associated Press

MODESTO, Calif. (KGTV)--An Alaska Airlines flight headed from Sacramento to San Diego had to make an unexpected landing Sunday morning after a warning light indicating a possible fire in the plane's cargo area went off, authorities said. 

The Associated Press reported that firefighters used thermal imaging camera to assess the cargo area and that it received a "positive heat signal." No flames were visible. 

The flight number was 3391 operated by Skywest Airlines. 

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top