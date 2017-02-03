Photo of gun prompts lockdown at Fallbrook High School

FALLBROOK, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies are investigating reports of a photo of a gun that was deemed alarming enough to place Fallbrook High School on lockdown.



On Friday morning, Fallbrook High School's principal was made aware of a student's photo on social media showing someone holding a gun in a bathroom.



School officials said: "A few minutes ago Fallbrook High School implemented a lock down protection protocol based on a picture of a firearm posted on social media. Although not clear, it appeared the picture was taken on the Fallbrook High School campus. We immediately informed law enforcement who are currently on site conducting an investigation. All students/staff are safe. We will provide an update upon conclusion of this investigation and removal of lockdown."



The investigation into the picture prompted school officials to lock down the school as sheriff's deputies responded.



10News learned two juveniles were being questioned about the photo.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.