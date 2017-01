SAN DIEGO - A 26-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The accident happened at 9:22 p.m. at Aldine Drive and Fairmont Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian was either walking in the street or crossing southbound on Fairmont Avenue north of Aldine Drive when he was struck by a 2000 Nissan Maxima driven by a 55-year-old man, Heims said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene, Heims said. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed involved and the driver was not arrested.