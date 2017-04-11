Paradise Hills hit-and-run driver pleads guilty

PARADISE HILLS, Calif. (KGTV)--A man charged with felony hit-and-run leading to the death of a man trying to retrieve an umbrella from his parked car pleaded guilty in court last week.

James Arthur Robbins, 48, drove a vehicle that crossed double yellow lines on the 5900 block of Albemarle Street on January 19 fatally striking 49-year-old Jose Padron.

Robbins then fled the scene of a traffic collision.

Investigators later determined that Robbins, already in custody on a parole violation, was the driver of the car that hit Padron and on March 21, charges were filed on him, San Diego Police said.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy