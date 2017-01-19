1 dead in Paradise Hills hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO - Police are searching for a car linked to a hit-and-run crash in the Paradise Hills area that left a man dead Thursday morning.



The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Albemarle Street at Seabreeze Drive, according to San Diego police.



Police said the car, believed to be a silver 1995 to 2005 Toyota Corolla or Camry, was traveling on the eastbound on the westbound side of the road when it struck two parked cars and then the victim.



The man, who is in his early 40s, had walked out of his house to his car and was standing in the street when the car hit him. Police said the victim was dragged 30-40 feet on top of the car before he slid off.



According to police, the suspect vehicle continued eastbound on Albemarle Street for a few feet, pulled over for a short time and then drove away.



Some neighbors heard the crash and came outside to find the victim lying on the street. CPR was administered, but the man died at the scene.



A neighbor told 10News the victim has a wife and 8-year-old son. She also said the neighborhood has seen many drivers speed up and down the hill on Albemarle Street.



Police were able to obtain security camera footage of the suspect vehicle. They noted the car has damage to the front driver's side, is missing a driver's side mirror and has a sunroof.



