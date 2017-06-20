Suspect arrested for attempted murder of Oceanside motorcycle officer

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV)--A man was arrested Monday for the attempted murder of a 29-year veteran police officer who was hit by a car by the suspect, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, of San Marcos fled the scene after striking motorcycle officer Brad Hunter with his silver Dodge Neon on Foussat Road near Oceanside Boulevard, police said.

RELATED: Motorist flees after striking Oceanside motorcycle officer

The suspect was located at El Camino Real and Industry a short time later and was arrested and booked for attempted murder of a police officer and felony hit-and-run, officials said.

A passenger who was in the Neon at the time of the incident has yet to be located.

Hunter was flown by air ambulance to Scripps Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries. Witnesses cared for him until responding officers and medical personnel arrived, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4730.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy