Motorist flees after striking Oceanside motorcycle officer

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV)--An Oceanside Police Department motorcycle officer was struck and injured by a motorist Monday morning.

The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the corner of Oceanside Boulevard and Foussat Road.

The motorist fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance away by the police.

The injured officer is conscious and breathing but is being transported by medical helicopter to the hospital.

