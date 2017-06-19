Motorist flees after striking Oceanside motorcycle officer

Sandy Coronilla
11:07 AM, Jun 19, 2017
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV)--An Oceanside Police Department motorcycle officer was struck and injured by a motorist Monday morning. 

The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the corner of Oceanside Boulevard and Foussat Road. 

The motorist fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance away by the police. 

The injured officer is conscious and breathing but is being transported by medical helicopter to the hospital.

