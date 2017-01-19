Ocean Beach preps for flooding ahead of big storms

OCEAN BEACH - A local seaside town turned into a neighborhood underwater.

That's what happened one year ago when heavy rain swept through the area. Storm drains clogged up and wouldn't stop the water from rising.

"This whole street was flooded," Jesse Egan, who is a manager at Winston's bar, said. "I had to swim to the bank that day basically. People were canoeing up and down the street. It was unbelievable."

Ahead of more storms moving in this week, the city put out portable pumps to help prevent a repeat. Meanwhile, local businesses aren't taking any chances.

"Last time the flooding happened almost instantly. I mean it was raining really hard and then all of a sudden this whole alley filled up with water it just flooded down here, it was like a river," Egan said. "It came through the back door and we were trying to sandbag up but it just came through the bar."

The city says they also work to take preventative measures year-round like clearing storm drains, repairing pipes and clearing debris.